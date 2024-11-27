Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Expands By 184.9%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

