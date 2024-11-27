Short Interest in SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Grows By 250.0%

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SRIVARU Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SVMH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 16,948,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,424,028. SRIVARU has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

