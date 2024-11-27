Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Grows By 7,300.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 7,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance
Skkynet Cloud Systems stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
