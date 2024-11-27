Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Grows By 7,300.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 7,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance

Skkynet Cloud Systems stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

