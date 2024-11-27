Short Interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Rises By 5,033.3%

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a growth of 5,033.3% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

JX Luxventure Price Performance

NASDAQ JXJT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 93,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,867. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. JX Luxventure has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Technology, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce segments. It engages in the sale of packaged group tour services; and provides health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars through online and offline platforms.

