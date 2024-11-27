Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Increases By 1,200.0%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 288,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,723. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
