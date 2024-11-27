Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Increases By 1,200.0%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 288,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,723. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

