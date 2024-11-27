Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Increases By 1,000.0%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTIA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 6,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,821. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

