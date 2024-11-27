Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rises By 491.6%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 491.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 214,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

