Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Expands By 390.9%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 390.9% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Buyer Group International Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of Buyer Group International stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 2,650,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,998. Buyer Group International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

