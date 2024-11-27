Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Rises By 580.0%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTMWW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 293,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.