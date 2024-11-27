Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Grows By 681.1%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,832,400 shares, a growth of 681.1% from the October 31st total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.
Artemis Gold Stock Down 2.3 %
Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 27,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,878. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.
About Artemis Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Gold
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.