Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Grows By 681.1%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,832,400 shares, a growth of 681.1% from the October 31st total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 27,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,878. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

