Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as high as $113.88 and last traded at $112.64, with a volume of 207376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

