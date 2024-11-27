Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7,515.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $113.85.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.15.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

