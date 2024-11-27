ShawSpring Partners LLC Sells 247,113 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

ShawSpring Partners LLC reduced its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,963,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,113 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 9.2% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $72,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 438.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 687,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $16,559,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,652,265.84. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 225.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

