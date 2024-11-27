ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $333,219.80 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %
NOW traded down $28.67 on Wednesday, reaching $1,041.40. 964,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $955.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,072.84. The company has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.07.
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
