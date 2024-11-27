Security Federal Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDL remained flat at $28.00 during trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.46. Security Federal has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

