Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 9638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

