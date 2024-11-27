Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 260,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

