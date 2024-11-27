Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 23524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

