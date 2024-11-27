Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,534 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 18.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $293,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 300.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,510 shares of company stock worth $42,475,538. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $343.21 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $348.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.