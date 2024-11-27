Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,368,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,342,000. Talen Energy comprises approximately 33.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 22.29% of Talen Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TLN opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58.
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
