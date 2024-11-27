RS Crum Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RS Crum Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

