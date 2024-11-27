RS Crum Inc. Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for 5.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RS Crum Inc. owned 1.45% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 404,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 93,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 65,109 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 292,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

