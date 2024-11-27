RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.20 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

