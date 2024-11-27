RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after buying an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after purchasing an additional 848,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 389,124 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

