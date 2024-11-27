RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

