RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

