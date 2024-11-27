RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.76% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

