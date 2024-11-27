RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 78,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF alerts:

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:JULJ opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Dividend Announcement

About Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.3436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – July (JULJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULJ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.