RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

