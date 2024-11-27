RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DVY stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $143.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

