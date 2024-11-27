Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT) Insider Shuang Ren Sells 718,565 Shares

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT – Get Free Report) insider Shuang Ren sold 718,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$32.00 ($20.78), for a total value of A$22,994,080.00 ($14,931,220.78).
Richmond Vanadium Technology Stock Performance
Richmond Vanadium Technology Company Profile
Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Richmond Vanadium project that consists of five tenements totaling 1,403 square kilometers located in the jurisdiction of north Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.
