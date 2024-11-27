RGM Capital LLC Has $84.67 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty comprises 3.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.90% of PagerDuty worth $84,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $114,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 116,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,191. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $769,759.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,001.55. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,561. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

