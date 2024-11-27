RGM Capital LLC Has $195.79 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RGM Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,420 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises about 8.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $195,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $635.15. 4,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,064. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $637.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.11 and a 200 day moving average of $554.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,600 shares of company stock worth $23,776,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

