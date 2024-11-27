REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 49590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in REV Group by 67.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in REV Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

