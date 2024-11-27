ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 226.8% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance
RSLS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $34.22.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile
