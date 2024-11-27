Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

