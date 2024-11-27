ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 18.4% – Time to Sell?

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 97,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 51,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

ReGen III Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

