ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 18.4% – Time to Sell?

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 97,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 51,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
ReGen III Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.
ReGen III Company Profile
ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ReGen III
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.