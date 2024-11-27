Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,696,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 5,892,986 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $87,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066,113 shares in the company, valued at $53,985,103.32. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,682 shares of company stock worth $1,133,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.