Raymond James Upgrades Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) to Moderate Buy

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

Shares of CVE BRC opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$106.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 3.19. Blackrock Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Blackrock Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 175,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$62,125.00. Also, Director Antony Wood sold 125,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$45,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,800 shares of company stock worth $209,141. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

