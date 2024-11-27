Raymond James Upgrades Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) to Moderate Buy

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Shares of CVE BRC opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$106.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 3.19. Blackrock Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 3.14.
Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
