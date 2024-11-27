Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $54,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 42.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

RJF stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.19. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

