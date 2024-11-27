Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $169.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,974,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 17.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after buying an additional 378,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,689,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.