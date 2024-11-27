Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in November

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 17,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,187. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.