Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in November

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 17,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,187. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rare Element Resources
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.