Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $57.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after buying an additional 164,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,248,000 after acquiring an additional 116,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,673,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

