Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 33,007 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Talen Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $222.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.