Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $354.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $357.06.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,344. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.05, for a total transaction of $1,342,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,791,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,313,949. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,817 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,128 over the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

