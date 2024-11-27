Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.06 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.05 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

