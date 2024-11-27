Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 14,412 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $622,079. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

