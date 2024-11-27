Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,187 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In other news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 175.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

