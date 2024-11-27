QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 4.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $99,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 151,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 65,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 91.9% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

