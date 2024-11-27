Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $633,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

